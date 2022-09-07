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NEW Nano Circuit Discovery: Frequencies from Phones, Laptops Build Circuits
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2136 views • September 07, 2022

Mat Taylor joins us once more…this time with VIDEO evidence. The geometric shapes form and dissipate according to frequencies from our internet, phone and 5g towers. Pfizer has been caught RED HANDED!

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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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