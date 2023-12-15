Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MERCILESSLY! Maersk Gibraltar container ship burned badly by Yemeni drones
channel image
The Prisoner
8882 Subscribers
Shop now
240 views
Published 13 hours ago

Maersk Gibraltar container ship caught fire after drones launched by Houthi Ansar Allah resistance movement of Yemeni Armed Forces. Sanaa' is responsible for the operation to support Palestinians until Israel stops its brutal attacks on Gaza Strip, which America supports with heavy bombs.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
yemenred seahouthismaersk gibraltarcontainer ship

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket