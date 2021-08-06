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NETHERLANDS PRIME MINISTER CAUGHT LYING from theHighwire.com
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411 views • August 06, 2021
NETHERLANDS PRIME MINISTER CAUGHT LYING
https://thehighwire.com/videos/netherlands-prime-minister-caught-lying/
Watch as a new Dutch civil servant & politician, Gideon Van Meijeren, skillfully outs his Prime Minister regarding his connection to WEF’s Klaus Schwab, and his approval of the ‘Great Reset.’ Grab some popcorn and enjoy this gem!
POSTED: August 6, 2021
https://thehighwire.com/videos/netherlands-prime-minister-caught-lying/
Watch as a new Dutch civil servant & politician, Gideon Van Meijeren, skillfully outs his Prime Minister regarding his connection to WEF’s Klaus Schwab, and his approval of the ‘Great Reset.’ Grab some popcorn and enjoy this gem!
POSTED: August 6, 2021
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