[Sep 9, 2014] NSA Whistleblower Supports 9/11 Truth - William Binney and Richard Gage on GRTV [corbettreport]

SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
http://www.corbettreport.com/?p=12180
William Binney was a 30 year veteran official of the National Security Agency who resigned in October 2001 to blow the whistle on the NSA’s deliberate violation of the constitution. Now, 13 years after the events of 9/11 that helped the NSA justify its total surveillance dragnet, Binney has signed the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth’s petition calling for a new investigation into 9/11. Today we talk to Richard Gage, founder of AE911Truth.org, and William Binney himself, about this petition, its significance, and the ongoing quest for 9/11 truth and justice.