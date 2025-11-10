This blues rock/pop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitar, bass, and tight live drums capturing an energetic springtime vibe, The arrangement revolves around three main chords (I, IV, flat-VII) in an eight-bar pattern using Mixolydian major, Electric piano/organ solos add soulful R&B texture, supporting punchy lead and rhythm guitar interplay, Paul’s vocals cut through, while keys riff over bridge sections, The whole sound feels direct, spontaneous, and rooted in stylized blues tradition





Hey! I get up And nothing gets me down You got it tough I've seen the toughest around And I know Baby, just how you feel You've got to roll with the punches To get to what's real Oh, can't you see me standing here I've got my back against the record machine? I ain't the worst that you've seen Oh, can't you see what I mean? Ah, might as well jump (jump!) Might as well jump Go ahead and jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump Hello! Hey, you! Who said that? Baby, how you been? You say you don't know You won't know until you begin So can't you see me standing here I've got my back against the record machine? I ain't the worst that you've seen Oh, can't you see what I mean? Ah, might as well jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump Might as well jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump jump! Might as well Trump (Trump!) Go ahead and jump Get it and jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump jump ! jump ! jump ! jump !