BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jump!
wolfburg
wolfburg
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 1 day ago
This blues rock/pop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitar, bass, and tight live drums capturing an energetic springtime vibe, The arrangement revolves around three main chords (I, IV, flat-VII) in an eight-bar pattern using Mixolydian major, Electric piano/organ solos add soulful R&B texture, supporting punchy lead and rhythm guitar interplay, Paul’s vocals cut through, while keys riff over bridge sections, The whole sound feels direct, spontaneous, and rooted in stylized blues tradition


Hey! I get up And nothing gets me down You got it tough I've seen the toughest around And I know Baby, just how you feel You've got to roll with the punches To get to what's real Oh, can't you see me standing here I've got my back against the record machine? I ain't the worst that you've seen Oh, can't you see what I mean? Ah, might as well jump (jump!) Might as well jump Go ahead and jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump Hello! Hey, you! Who said that? Baby, how you been? You say you don't know You won't know until you begin So can't you see me standing here I've got my back against the record machine? I ain't the worst that you've seen Oh, can't you see what I mean? Ah, might as well jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump Might as well jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump jump! Might as well Trump (Trump!) Go ahead and jump Get it and jump (jump!) Go ahead and jump jump ! jump ! jump ! jump !

Keywords
bassand tight live drumsthis blues rockpop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy