Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE VAERS EXPOSÉ
48 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Apr 1, 2023


Despite the CDC preparing for the COVID shot rollout in 2020, newly released internal documents reveal that VAERS, the system for tracking vaccine adverse events, was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of submissions despite expecting record reports. Even after planning for a ‘worse case scenario’ of 1,000 reports per day, an untenable deluge swamped the system and its contractors in just 6 days after going live. But it didn’t stop there. Jeffery Jaxen reports.


#VAERSexposé #Horowitz #Guetzkow #GeneralDynamics #TheJaxenReport


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fnvg0-the-vaers-expos.html

Keywords
adverse eventscdchorowitzadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesdel bigtreehighwiredeathsvaxvaersjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidjeffery jaxengeneral dynamicsguetzkow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket