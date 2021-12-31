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Brass & Iron Bonus: Warrior-Trump Hype Video
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In this video, I celebrate the great President, flag, country and military ever. Plus, lots of Lions not sheep.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Music
(Jen)Ledger-Warrior-2018
Links
Lions Pride
https://youtu.be/NOJaUB0qyaY
Beautiful Male Lion Roaring
https://youtu.be/0uysurUOfok
Lion Roaring Sound Effect
https://youtu.be/2GIP80fM2Bo
Eye of the Tiger
https://youtu.be/eIPZ4smq3ZA
Nothing Can Stop What is Coming
https://youtu.be/eIPZ4smq3ZA
Inaugural Speech
https://youtu.be/pHtNOoN5rhk
2016 Florida Speech
https://youtu.be/l0OXiLA1r30
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Music
(Jen)Ledger-Warrior-2018
Links
Lions Pride
https://youtu.be/NOJaUB0qyaY
Beautiful Male Lion Roaring
https://youtu.be/0uysurUOfok
Lion Roaring Sound Effect
https://youtu.be/2GIP80fM2Bo
Eye of the Tiger
https://youtu.be/eIPZ4smq3ZA
Nothing Can Stop What is Coming
https://youtu.be/eIPZ4smq3ZA
Inaugural Speech
https://youtu.be/pHtNOoN5rhk
2016 Florida Speech
https://youtu.be/l0OXiLA1r30
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Keywords
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