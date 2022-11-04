PREGNANT VULCAN Woman killed by VAXX poison injections

She was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum since week 8 of her pregnancy. That was probably when she got her double "booster." Flu + covid shot.

FB post:

Cherish your loved ones. A lifetime of laughs and memories is never enough and can be swept away so quickly.

This hurts.

We lost our amazing Whitney Oliver as she passed away in her sleep with her 22 week old baby in her belly and her incredible husband by her side.

If you knew her , you know she’d want us to live and love and play. Send love to those around you, send love to her husband, parents and brothers.

Whit, you will forever remain the human I aspire to be. I love you sweet cousin. The world will be sad for a very long time.

https://t.me/covidbc/6052

Mirrored - Boot Camp