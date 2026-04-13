RT News - April 13 2026 2PM GMT

April 13, 2026

rt.com





Time is up on Donald Trump's threat to impose a blockade on the strategic strait of Hormuz. That's as Iran says no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman will be safe if Iranian ports are threatened. Amid Washington's failed anti-Iran campaign, Trump turns his attention to Beijing threatening staggering tariffs if it supplies arms to Tehran. A new leader for Hungary, Peter Madyar, says Budapest is open for programmatic co-operation with Russia after he campaigned on reshaping the nation's foreign policy and fixing ties with Brussels.





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