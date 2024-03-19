MAJOR ELECTION UPDATE: Trump Immunity Case Oral Argument
As the radical Left unravels over the timeline of Donald Trump’s immunity case before the Supreme Court, we’re taking action and filing a brief that says presidential immunity for official acts should absolutely extend beyond the term of office.
