Published 21 hours ago

MAJOR ELECTION UPDATE: Trump Immunity Case Oral Argument


As the radical Left unravels over the timeline of Donald Trump’s immunity case before the Supreme Court, we’re taking action and filing a brief that says presidential immunity for official acts should absolutely extend beyond the term of office.



Sign on to our Supreme Court brief:


https://aclj.org/government-corruption/stop-the-lefts-unconstitutional-plots?utm_medium=Video&utm_source=Rumble&utm_campaign=d-03182024_seg-rumclip_top-GC_typ-PT_con-unconstitutionalplots2

