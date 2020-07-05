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Grace Wisdom and Prayer for POTUS President Donald J Trump Issues Solutions Dr Bill Deagle MD
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30 views • July 05, 2020
Grace Wisdom and Prayer for POTUS President Donald J Trump Issues Solutions Dr Bill Deagle MD, International Trade, China Trade, Russian G8, Russian Nukes, Iran NKorea Venezuela Nicaragua Russian Nuclear Missiles, Defense of Earth, Solutions to World Economy, Bretton Woods Four Powers, No Trade Tarriffs, Debt Foregiveness , Hamiltonian New Production, High Speed Rail fron China, Pray for President Trump Familly, Pray for Human Race All Nations, Marriage of Bride of Humanity and GOD is Soon,
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