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VD1-2 MAAPMEDIA Candid interview with George Papadopoulos N Simona Mongiante
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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VD1 OF 2 MAAPMEDIA Candid interview with George Papadopoulos N Simona Mongiante May 22nd 2021

The Spectacular Event " Revival Revolution Faith, Freedom & The Fight. This great event was brought to you live speakers by WE THE PEOPLE AZ ALLIANCE AND both are same as USA ALLIANCE. There were more speakers than what is on the poster I mean true and true patriots speaking by taken action not just talking folks, not sure why would any Conservatives Americans in this Valley would miss this event from yesterday at DREAM CITY CHURCH In Glendale Arizona.
MAAP Media, if you have missed this event and its content please we did Broadcast the whole venue livestreamed on our Facebook fan page MAAP Real Talk Show.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW COPYRIGHTS 2021
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Producer Host George Nemeh
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revolutionrallyamericanhostrevivalproud
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