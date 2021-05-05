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Max Planck Institute’s Peter Seeberger on efficacy of wormwood against COVID-19
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77 views • May 05, 2021
Max Planck Institute’s Peter Seeberger on efficacy of wormwood against COVID-19
According to the WHO 87% of African populations use their traditional medicine. We do not know exactly was it the reason why africans are less susceptible to influenza infections than others. But fact is fact: there are fewer covid-19 infected people in Africa and most of their disease experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without long treatment. What they use? Now it ceased to be a secret – they use artemisia herbs!
https://artemiss.ru
According to the WHO 87% of African populations use their traditional medicine. We do not know exactly was it the reason why africans are less susceptible to influenza infections than others. But fact is fact: there are fewer covid-19 infected people in Africa and most of their disease experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without long treatment. What they use? Now it ceased to be a secret – they use artemisia herbs!
https://artemiss.ru
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