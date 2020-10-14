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COVID-19 The Phantom Menace
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30 views • October 14, 2020
Bill "ASSHOLE" Gates trying to push his way to power and keep up his vaccine approach and the Covid-19 talk. This guy really needs to leave the country for good. He is a demon to everyone here, if he wants to run a country, go somewhere who wants this, we don't want this here in america.
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