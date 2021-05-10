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V04: TOP SECRET: The Jew who killed S.Africa's Prime Minister Dr Hendrik Verwoerd
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41 views • May 10, 2021
This is the GREATEST POLITICAL SECRET in South African history. This is the never before told story of the Jewish machinations behind the assassination of Dr Hendrik Verwoerd. This has been a secret for decades. Jews have made every attempt to hide this bombshell. Among the shocking things is that this Jew, Dr Solomon (Solly) Jacobson, was one of the founders of the violent Black terrorist army MK, which still exists as the armed wing of the current ruling ANC government.
The vast majority of South Africans have never heard this story. It was only known to a small group of people in South Africa.
In here you will also see the beginnings of why South Africa became friendly to Israel. What happens after Jews kill your best guy?
On hearing of Dr. Verwoerd’s assassination, the then Prime Minister of Rhodesia, Ian Douglas Smith said: "To those who knew him personally, and I count myself as one of those who had this privilege.
His deep sincerity in everything he undertook,
his gentleness and his kindness towards all people.
His championing of civilized and Christian ideals, and his wise counsels in times of peace and adversity will be greatly missed."
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
The vast majority of South Africans have never heard this story. It was only known to a small group of people in South Africa.
In here you will also see the beginnings of why South Africa became friendly to Israel. What happens after Jews kill your best guy?
On hearing of Dr. Verwoerd’s assassination, the then Prime Minister of Rhodesia, Ian Douglas Smith said: "To those who knew him personally, and I count myself as one of those who had this privilege.
His deep sincerity in everything he undertook,
his gentleness and his kindness towards all people.
His championing of civilized and Christian ideals, and his wise counsels in times of peace and adversity will be greatly missed."
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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