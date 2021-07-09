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Clinging to the promises of God
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0 view • July 09, 2021
It wasn't the Titanic, but it was one of the largest ship-types of its day. It ran aground on a sandbar during a fierce storm; waves destroyed it. 276 souls could have been lost that morning, but not one died. Why? God had other ideas! This is the story of Paul's shipwreck on his way to Rome.
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