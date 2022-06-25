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Solari Report
SolariReport
In this episode of the Spiritual Science in the Present Age Series, Thomas Meyer carries on this legacy, sharing his reflections on Steiner’s important contribution and on what the threefold social order can offer us in the present age.
Click to the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/spiritual-science-in-the-present-age-series-the-threefold-social-order-with-thomas-h-meyer/