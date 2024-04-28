When Bible Prophecy Hits Too Close To Home. JD
discusses Israel and the
direct attack of missiles from Iran
over night which relates to Ezekiel 38. Israel was saved from massive
Iranian attack. For the first time 300 Iranian cruise missiles were launched
against Israel.
The drones take eight hours to get from Iran
to Israel.
Cruise missals go much faster in 2 hours.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.