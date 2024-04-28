Create New Account
When Bible Prophecy Hits Too Close To Home
gocephas
When Bible Prophecy Hits Too Close To Home. JD discusses Israel and the direct attack of missiles from Iran over night which relates to Ezekiel 38. Israel was saved from massive Iranian attack. For the first time 300 Iranian cruise missiles were launched against Israel. The drones take eight hours to get from Iran to Israel. Cruise missals go much faster in 2 hours. 

Keywords
sign of jonaheclipsejd farag

