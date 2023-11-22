Vote for change: Rally behind Mindy's bold vision!

Mindy Pechenuk (Candidate for State Assembly District 18)

https://www.electmindy.com/

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.californiamaga.com/





Political Ideology and Governance: The discussion highlights the distinction between a democracy and a constitutional republic, emphasizing a common misunderstanding about the political system of the United States.

Critique of Leftist Politics and Media Bias: The speakers express criticisms of leftist political strategies, perceived media bias, and the influence of these factors on public understanding and political discourse.

Reference to U.S. Founding Documents and Fathers: The conversation includes references to the founding fathers of the United States and foundational documents like the Constitution, emphasizing the importance of these in understanding the nation's governance.

Mindy Petranek's Political Campaign and Views: Petranek, as a candidate for state representative in California, discusses her political platform, including a shift in support from green energy to fossil fuel industries and nuclear power.

Challenges Within the Political System: Petranek mentions challenges she faces within her own party and from other candidates, questioning the motives behind the lack of support from her party and detailing her experiences with the Alameda Central Committee.

Call for Action and Involvement: The discussion includes a call for public involvement in political processes, urging action and support for Petranek’s campaign, including volunteering and participating in her weekly Zoom meetings.

Economic Concerns and Fiscal Management: There is a critique of the fiscal management and economic policies in California, with claims of financial irresponsibility and discussions on the need for economic reform.

Personal Political Journey: Petranek shares her personal journey from being politically uninvolved in New York to becoming active in politics, influenced by figures like Lyndon LaRouche and Donald Trump.

Vision for Future Generations: The conversation reflects on the importance of shaping the future for upcoming generations, with a focus on restoring and building upon traditional values and systems.





I have spent years as a community activist, meeting and working with people from all walks of life. I educate people on how they might improve their lives. I encourage them to invest in themselves and their communities and not to rely on government handouts. We know what is best for ourselves, our families, and our children.

James 1:26-27 NASB95

If anyone thinks himself to be religious, and yet does not bridle his tongue but deceives his own heart, this man's religion is worthless. [27] Pure and undefiled religion in the sight of our God and Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their distress, and to keep oneself unstained by the world.

2024 California Presidential Primary

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/pres-prim-march-2024





VIDEO - Antifa idiots try to rally women against Billboard Chris... (https://x.com/BillboardChris/status/1720919554593845510?s=20)





Credits:

The Do Not Talk website and store.

https://www.do-not-talk.com

Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W

Buy American, support American.

https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee





Video:

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk

Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6





Podcast sites:

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/

Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/

Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/

Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/

CharLee email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

[email protected]