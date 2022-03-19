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The State of the World and the Path to Freedom - Shunyamurti teaching
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56 views • March 19, 2022
This is an excerpt from a longer teaching posted on our Members Section. Sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://bit.ly/3oqFcCe
We are in the ultimate battle for our souls, as well as for our freedom and our lives. To win this, we must increase our level of intelligence and activate our latent paranormal powers. That means we must leave behind the obsolete ego-mind and attain the innermost levels of the Self. The Core Self is within us now, and when we attune to That, we feel completely free and unbound, and able to download amazing insights. Knowledge is power. If you understand what is happening now in the world as an awesome opportunity rather than a threat, pushing us to higher consciousness, then you will profit greatly from the end of the current world age. This investment offers far more return than bitcoin. But the cost is letting go of all chosen forms of self-enslavement, including fear itself.
This teaching was recorded especially for the Anarchapulco Unstoppable conference which took place in February of 2022. Learn more and enjoy many powerful talks featuring cutting-edge doctors, nurses, activists and artists standing up in the fight against tyranny, corrupt systems, and bad actors who seek to control the human population! www.anarchapulco.com
If you enjoyed this video please click the like button and subscribe to our channel for more spiritual wisdom from Shunyamurti.
Sign up to the Sat Yoga Newsletter to stay attuned to any shifts that may occur in our ability to sustain these offerings and receive your free gift of essays from Shunyamurti’s book, Coming Full Circle: The Secret of the Singularity https://www.satyoga.org/newsletter-sign-up-youtube/
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Sat Yoga on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlslsd-prepare-your-divine-weapons-for-the-final-battle-shunyamurti-teaching.html
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We are doing our best to produce as much content as possible, to create more livestream satsangs, Q&A's and guided meditations. Your support is paramount to sustaining the mission of the Sat Yoga Ashram to disseminate as much heart-opening and mind-expanding content from Shunyamurti as possible.
If you have benefitted from these teachings, please consider making a love offering, so we can continue to provide access to this timeless wisdom.
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We have launched a Patreon page in order to support this YouTube channel. All of our Youtube and podcast content is offered free of charge, and our channel isn't monetized, but it does require a team of dedicated yogis.
MAKE A DONATION:
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We appreciate your support - please donate!
ABOUT SHUNYAMURTI: https://www.satyoga.org/shunyamurti
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#satsang #spirituality #awakening #advaita #nonduality #satyoga
We are in the ultimate battle for our souls, as well as for our freedom and our lives. To win this, we must increase our level of intelligence and activate our latent paranormal powers. That means we must leave behind the obsolete ego-mind and attain the innermost levels of the Self. The Core Self is within us now, and when we attune to That, we feel completely free and unbound, and able to download amazing insights. Knowledge is power. If you understand what is happening now in the world as an awesome opportunity rather than a threat, pushing us to higher consciousness, then you will profit greatly from the end of the current world age. This investment offers far more return than bitcoin. But the cost is letting go of all chosen forms of self-enslavement, including fear itself.
This teaching was recorded especially for the Anarchapulco Unstoppable conference which took place in February of 2022. Learn more and enjoy many powerful talks featuring cutting-edge doctors, nurses, activists and artists standing up in the fight against tyranny, corrupt systems, and bad actors who seek to control the human population! www.anarchapulco.com
If you enjoyed this video please click the like button and subscribe to our channel for more spiritual wisdom from Shunyamurti.
Sign up to the Sat Yoga Newsletter to stay attuned to any shifts that may occur in our ability to sustain these offerings and receive your free gift of essays from Shunyamurti’s book, Coming Full Circle: The Secret of the Singularity https://www.satyoga.org/newsletter-sign-up-youtube/
You can also find us on the following channels:
Sat Yoga on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd3ca9-2755-4296-849d-13de4c5f2ff1
Sat Yoga on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OgN9UMYLfvik/
Sat Yoga on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlslsd-prepare-your-divine-weapons-for-the-final-battle-shunyamurti-teaching.html
SAT YOGA MEMBERS SECTION - Free 10-Day Trial:
To become a member and gain access to a vast archive of Shunyamurti's teachings, writings, and guided meditations. Learn more and sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://satyoga.org/becoming-a-member/
We are doing our best to produce as much content as possible, to create more livestream satsangs, Q&A's and guided meditations. Your support is paramount to sustaining the mission of the Sat Yoga Ashram to disseminate as much heart-opening and mind-expanding content from Shunyamurti as possible.
If you have benefitted from these teachings, please consider making a love offering, so we can continue to provide access to this timeless wisdom.
BECOME A SAT YOGA PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/satyoga
We have launched a Patreon page in order to support this YouTube channel. All of our Youtube and podcast content is offered free of charge, and our channel isn't monetized, but it does require a team of dedicated yogis.
MAKE A DONATION:
https://www.satyoga.org/donate
We appreciate your support - please donate!
ABOUT SHUNYAMURTI: https://www.satyoga.org/shunyamurti
FOLLOW US ONLINE
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dPEt7z
Website: https://www.satyoga.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/satyogainstitute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/satyogaashram
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sat_yoga
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/135j7XjUoaTOn1cCTWcBJS
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/spiritual-teachings-with-shunyamurti/id312136041?mt=2
Podbean: http://satyoga.podbean.com/
Blog: https://www.satyoga.org/blog
#satsang #spirituality #awakening #advaita #nonduality #satyoga
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