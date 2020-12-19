EP 2248-6PM KILL SHOT IMMINENT - "Tore Says" Live With Pete Santilli

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FRIDAY - DECEMBER 18, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2664394165
Subpoenas were issued for the machines by the Arizona Senate Judiciary earlier this week. “The goal is to verify the machines did what they are supposed to do,” Senate President Karen Fann said. The subpoenas had set a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to refuse to comply with legislative subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for a forensic audit. https://bit.ly/3alO73n
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