Trump to Liberian Pres: 'You speak English very well. Where did you learn it?' - English is Liberia's official language
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 2 days ago

Trump to Liberian President: “You speak English very well. Where did you learn it?” 

On July 9, 2025, while hosting African leaders at the White House, Trump complimented the President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, on his English-speaking skills. lol

Adding more about this meeting:  

❗️BREAKING: Trump talks down to multiple heads of African countries: SAID

🤣🤣🤣"Maybe we need to move a little faster, we have a tight schedule. It would be great if you just said your name and country."

politics
