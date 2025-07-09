Trump to Liberian Pres: 'You speak English very well. Where did you learn it?' - English is Liberia's official language

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump to Liberian President: “You speak English very well. Where did you learn it?”
On July 9, 2025, while hosting African leaders at the White House, Trump complimented the President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, on his English-speaking skills. lol
Adding more about this meeting:
❗️BREAKING: Trump talks down to multiple heads of African countries: SAID
🤣🤣🤣"Maybe we need to move a little faster, we have a tight schedule. It would be great if you just said your name and country."