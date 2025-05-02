BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VAX POISONED MOVIE STAR DIAGNOSED WITH ALS
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
115 views • 18 hours ago

Eric Dane Shares ALS Diagnosis as Rebecca Gayheart Gives Marriage Update

Apr 11, 2025 #ericdane #ALS

'Euphoria' and ‘Grey’s Anatomy' alum Eric Dane announces that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a.k.a. Lou Gehrig's disease. Additionally, Rebecca Gayheart is sharing an update on her relationship with Eric, with whom she shares kids Billie and Georgia, after filing papers to dismiss her 2018 divorce petition.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Yj8TbKhR1yE

###

Eric Dane

@RealEricDane

Vaccinated.. J&J - 1 poke and pure stoke.

3:38 PM · Apr 8, 2021

https://x.com/RealEricDane/status/1380288924120084485

###

Eric Dane

@RealEricDane

Land of the free (as long as you agree with me)

Home of the brave (as long as it’s not gonna hurt)

Wear a mask, get vaccinated... Don’t overthink it.

Jan 31, 2021

https://x.com/RealEricDane/status/1355903940714328065

Keywords
healthvaccinemedicinediseasealslou gehrigsjohnsonvaccinatedbad boysamyotrophic lateral sclerosiseric danegreys anatomy
