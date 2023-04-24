Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Director Jon Erwin Hopeful New Movie Jesus Revolution Could Spark Another Great Awakening
14 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |

Jesus Revolution is the newest Christian flick everyone’s talking about, and for good reason. Jon Erwin is the co-director of the movie, and gives the incredible true backstory that sparked the script. It was partially inspired by a 1971 TIME Magazine article titled, “The Jesus Revolution” during a time where truth was being redefined through all means of liberation. A Jesus-centered revival sprung forth in Southern California and swept a nation of free and easy hippies, which included Greg Laurie, back toward the mercy of the cross. “If it happened then, it can happen now,” Jon shares. He also discusses how he would love to see Christianity once again become known for how Christ followers love people. 



TAKEAWAYS


Hollywood is full of people who have all worldly possessions but still have a spiritual need for Christ 


Many of the same desperate issues facing Americans today were faced by the youth of the 1970s right before a major revival took place 


Your movie ticket is like your vote - Hollywood studios will make whatever brings in money, therefore, support only uplifting films


Christians should lead the country in terms of showing the culture how to love one another and getting to know people outside their circle



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Jesus Revolution Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/3MLfffs 

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN 


🔗 CONNECT WITH JESUS REVOLUTION

Website: https://jesusrevolution.movie/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JesusRevolutionMovie 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jesusrevolutionmovie/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JesusRevMovie 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3L1q8bx 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
californiaamericamoviechristiansliberationgreg laurietime magazinetina griffincounter culture mom showjesus revolutionjon erwin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket