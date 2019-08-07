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Pompeo holds joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary
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11 views • August 07, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Britain joined an American-led mission this week to protect ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.
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