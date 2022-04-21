Going Out into the Street was Like Death. Mariupol, Ukraine - Description 042122

“If they order, I’ll kill my child too” – a resident of Mariupol told how nationalists mocked civilians.



The Ukrainian military and nationalists unceremoniously drove civilians into basements, did not let them out and did not give them food. As an eyewitness of the ongoing atrocities said, going out into the street was like death. She told how the usual garbage disposal almost turned into a tragedy for her and her child.



“We were taking out the garbage, there were Ukrainian soldiers there. They told us not to dare to leave the cellars and threatened to shoot us. I asked one of them “will you shoot a child?”, And he answered me, “if I am ordered, I will kill my child too,” Victoria said.



She added that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions broke walls in residential buildings in order to freely move around empty apartments, placing their firing points in them.