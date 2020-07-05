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My Analysis of what could be Legit Alien Greys in UFO over a Pond
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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56 views • July 05, 2020
I spent 1 week processing some footage from a low light handycam.. of what at first looks like random lights and weird sounds which at first thought was auto rubber tyres on a motorway but clearly since more analysis its now some sort of pumping and suction sounds. He pans away not noticing what looks like a classic alien at a large cabin control panel.
I cant say if its a elaborate hoax with led lights on a water platform and a kid in latex alien mask/s but its one of the best hoaxes Ive seen if so and since 2011 now one has come forward.

Do not copy or steal footage of his or my analysis without written permission. We are serious about real UFO content being use by hoaxy channels. Cheers
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aliensalienufoufosgreysgreysky watcher
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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