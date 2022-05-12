© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Terr0rist Attack was Prevented in the Kursk region. 051222
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • May 12, 2022
A terr0rist attack was prevented in the Kursk region
Two improvised explosive devices, a traumatic weapon with cartridges and Nazi literature were confiscated from a resident of the region, who was preparing a terrorist attack in agreement with the Ukrainian special services, the FSB reported.
I also found this written somewhere else:
A terrorist was caught in Kursk, who acted on the orders of the Ukrainian special services.
The Russian detained by the FSB received instructions to monitor the movement of military equipment and military units in the region.
"An instruction has been received to make a series of explosions to destabilize the situation and stoke panic among the population," he said.
Improvised explosive devices and Nazi symbols were found in the detainee's possession. Until 2015, he was a citizen of Ukraine.
Two improvised explosive devices, a traumatic weapon with cartridges and Nazi literature were confiscated from a resident of the region, who was preparing a terrorist attack in agreement with the Ukrainian special services, the FSB reported.
I also found this written somewhere else:
A terrorist was caught in Kursk, who acted on the orders of the Ukrainian special services.
The Russian detained by the FSB received instructions to monitor the movement of military equipment and military units in the region.
"An instruction has been received to make a series of explosions to destabilize the situation and stoke panic among the population," he said.
Improvised explosive devices and Nazi symbols were found in the detainee's possession. Until 2015, he was a citizen of Ukraine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.