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FULL SHOW: New January 6th Documentary Destroys False MSM Democrat Narrative Of Insurrection
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83 views • June 09, 2021
Loaded broadcast today as the lies of mainstream media and the Democrat party are all being exposed. The lies about January 6th and the non-existent insurrection exposed by a new documentary, the creator David Sumrall joins to discuss. The lies about Covid-19, it’s origins, masks, lockdowns, all coming out. The big lie that Joe Biden won the election is falling apart as the audits of the 2020 election continue to prove it was stolen. More evidence that liberalism is a crippling mental disorder continues to pile in everyday. Judge Joe Brown in-studio for the final hour on a litany of subjects.
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