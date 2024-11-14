RT News - November 14 2024 7AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 14, 2024
rt.com
Zelensky corruption charges build claiming he annually receives billions from military commissions alone, with his hand in other government tills. We bring you that story from RT's exclusive interview with Ukrainian Parliament member, Artyom Dmitruk. Chaos on the streets of Amsterdam and in Paris where thousands of law officers are deployed, as police clash with pro-Palestinian demonstrators and detain hundreds in the Netherlands. RT reports from the Karem Shalom checkpoint controlled by IDF, as Washington's ultimatum expires - and Israel fails to provide enough humanitarian aid to the enclave under threat of military cuts.