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Soylent-19 - Fight the good fight - Triumph - The Pandemic Pt1- Learning Unreal Engine for Virtual Production
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188 views • February 09, 2022
This is an educational video I created while learning Unreal Engine and other 3D software to inspire people to create new content. I hope it inspires you to check out all the great alternative media listed in this video and learn a new skill. Watch - Learn and do something amazing.
Story:
In 2019 an engineered virus from China spread across the planet decimating lives and small businesses around the globe
The entire planet halted for two weeks... to stop the spread, but that only made it worse.
Markets crashed and economies fell,
Everyone put their faith in Covid-Tech
who designed an new MRNA Vaccine to stop it.
Governments around the world gave the jab emergancy use authorization, to use during to the pandemic.
Everyone was required to take the Jab or loose their freedoms.
Soon everyone was divided, not by race, or religion, or sexual preferences... but by vaccine status
To the vaccinated, it became a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
Virus Superspreaders are keeping them from getting back to normal. The mocking bird media echoed that message daily 24/7
Ultimately the CovidTech Vaccine only worked for a few days after injection,
that didn't stop them from demonizing people who wouldn't take the experimental gene therapy
Soon quarantine camps were built.. not for those with the virus, but those who wouldn't take the jab.
Protests and riots ensued, truckers blocked cities... and extremist groups burned it all down.
Food became scarce, Store shelves were sparsly stocked, real vegetables and meat prices increased over 500%
That's when CovidTech along with the WHO and World econimic forum & Mr Gates
created Soylent-19 a new organic, locally produced food product that could be made into multiple items like bread and synthetic hot dogs.
The Consumer's favorite is Soylent-19... those sayory little green Crackers.
My name is Simonson, William R Simonson
I'm a member of the board of Covid-Tech the makers of Soylent-19 and I have a feeling we are not being told the truth.
I must find out how they produced so much food so quickly,,, during a pandemic
Soylent-19
Part 1 The Pandemic
A Sci-Fi Tribute to The Film Soylent Green
and the Band Triumph
Based on Actual 2019-2022 media information.
Created with FREE Software from
- Hitfilm Express
FXHome.com
- Unreal Engine
UnrealEngine.com
- Blender
Blender.org
- Audacity
audacityteam.org
- SketchFab
SketchFab.com
-iClone I Character Creator 3
reallusion.com
Special thanks to:
Alex Jones, Mike Adams, Max Egan
Fair Use Content & Inspiration
Bitchute.com
InfoWars.com
Brighteon.com
StewPeters.com
SGTReport.com
AndWeKnow.com
theCrowHouse.com
Newsy.com
TheGuardian.com
cbs.com
And many others...
Visit us at
The Conspiratorium
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crazyvegas
"Postwar City - Exterior Scene" (https://skfb.ly/Rz8r) by Aurélien Martel is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).
"Apocalyptic City" (https://skfb.ly/H7Fx) by ruslans3d is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).
"Jens-Nydahl-Grundschule Façade - Berlin, Germany" (https://skfb.ly/orJyp) by Azad Balabanian is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).
Story:
In 2019 an engineered virus from China spread across the planet decimating lives and small businesses around the globe
The entire planet halted for two weeks... to stop the spread, but that only made it worse.
Markets crashed and economies fell,
Everyone put their faith in Covid-Tech
who designed an new MRNA Vaccine to stop it.
Governments around the world gave the jab emergancy use authorization, to use during to the pandemic.
Everyone was required to take the Jab or loose their freedoms.
Soon everyone was divided, not by race, or religion, or sexual preferences... but by vaccine status
To the vaccinated, it became a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
Virus Superspreaders are keeping them from getting back to normal. The mocking bird media echoed that message daily 24/7
Ultimately the CovidTech Vaccine only worked for a few days after injection,
that didn't stop them from demonizing people who wouldn't take the experimental gene therapy
Soon quarantine camps were built.. not for those with the virus, but those who wouldn't take the jab.
Protests and riots ensued, truckers blocked cities... and extremist groups burned it all down.
Food became scarce, Store shelves were sparsly stocked, real vegetables and meat prices increased over 500%
That's when CovidTech along with the WHO and World econimic forum & Mr Gates
created Soylent-19 a new organic, locally produced food product that could be made into multiple items like bread and synthetic hot dogs.
The Consumer's favorite is Soylent-19... those sayory little green Crackers.
My name is Simonson, William R Simonson
I'm a member of the board of Covid-Tech the makers of Soylent-19 and I have a feeling we are not being told the truth.
I must find out how they produced so much food so quickly,,, during a pandemic
Soylent-19
Part 1 The Pandemic
A Sci-Fi Tribute to The Film Soylent Green
and the Band Triumph
Based on Actual 2019-2022 media information.
Created with FREE Software from
- Hitfilm Express
FXHome.com
- Unreal Engine
UnrealEngine.com
- Blender
Blender.org
- Audacity
audacityteam.org
- SketchFab
SketchFab.com
-iClone I Character Creator 3
reallusion.com
Special thanks to:
Alex Jones, Mike Adams, Max Egan
Fair Use Content & Inspiration
Bitchute.com
InfoWars.com
Brighteon.com
StewPeters.com
SGTReport.com
AndWeKnow.com
theCrowHouse.com
Newsy.com
TheGuardian.com
cbs.com
And many others...
Visit us at
The Conspiratorium
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crazyvegas
"Postwar City - Exterior Scene" (https://skfb.ly/Rz8r) by Aurélien Martel is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).
"Apocalyptic City" (https://skfb.ly/H7Fx) by ruslans3d is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).
"Jens-Nydahl-Grundschule Façade - Berlin, Germany" (https://skfb.ly/orJyp) by Azad Balabanian is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).
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