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A Sermon on The Sermon On The Mount
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22 views • January 31, 2022
The words Jesus spoke on the sermon on mount changed the world like no other sermon in human history. The people who heard his words and did them went on to lead a great movement of believers that took the world by storm. Others chose instead to fight against this movement, and against the teachings of Jesus. To which group do you belong? Hear the teachings of Jesus for yourself in this sermon on HIS sermon.
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