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DC, insurrection, POTUS' plans
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460 views • January 17, 2021
Analysis of the situation in Washington, DC and Trump's potential use of the Insurrection Act.
Recorded: January 16, 2021
Related article: "Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney and author.
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Recorded: January 16, 2021
Related article: "Election 2020: Pres. Trump's Duty to Restore a Republican Form of Government"
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2020/11/the-2020-election-pres-trumps-duty-to.html
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney and author.
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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