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Gladys Berejiklian Takes Over The World
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42 views • September 02, 2021
Remix Matrix - 31 Aug 2021
Resentful and bitter after being criticised over her leadership during the latest lockdown, Gladys decides it's time to take things to the next level and declare herself the eternal leader of NSW.
Buzzand_NZ: Although this is satire I believe it exposes the true nature of that nasty woman. That aside I would love Remix Matrix to do a skit on New Zealand’s nasty woman Jacinda Ardern.
Resentful and bitter after being criticised over her leadership during the latest lockdown, Gladys decides it's time to take things to the next level and declare herself the eternal leader of NSW.
Buzzand_NZ: Although this is satire I believe it exposes the true nature of that nasty woman. That aside I would love Remix Matrix to do a skit on New Zealand’s nasty woman Jacinda Ardern.
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