Motherhood - Living Divine Mercy (EWTN) Ep. 139 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





May 9, 2024





Jesus gave us the Church and the Mother of the Church, Mary, to get us to Heaven. Let’s fill Mother's Day with thanksgiving and gratitude for our mothers, both biological and spiritual, says Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and also give thanks for the gift of Mary, our Spiritual Mother. Then hear the story of Voyage Comics, which publishes graphic novels about saints to guide young readers in the lessons of faith.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history?utm_source=YT





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-IwxiUKk9E