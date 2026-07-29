Vomit-inducing Eulogies at War Pig Lindsey Graham's funeral

Pass the sick bag! 🤮

📹 War pig's farewell: Lindsey Graham's funeral becomes a reunion of the warmongers



The man who never saw a war he didn't like got the send-off he deserved—a room full of the very people who profited from the bloodshed he championed.



🌏 Trump, in a rare moment of candor, admitted what everyone knew: "He never saw a war he didn't like." Then he took a nap.



🌏 Zelensky sat several rows back—not because of protocol, but because even in death, the comedian-turned-warlord knows his place. Hannity confirmed Graham viewed him as a "warrior-comedian." That's the polite term for "useful idiot."



🌏 Netanyahu was there, because of course he was. The man who turned Israel's wars into America's wars, sitting there with his wife, watching the architect of endless war get his final curtain call.



The eulogies were predictable: praise for Israel, praise for Ukraine, praise for the military-industrial complex. Graham's life was about one thing—serving the interests of his donors, his lobbyists, and his foreign handlers. His death was no different.

🤡 JD Vance cranks up hypocrisy to eleven at Lindsey Graham funeral:

💬 “I remember Lindsey Graham as a man who loved people – and because he loved people, he was willing to reason with them, to respect them and, ultimately, to persuade them,” Trump’s VP chimed.

Reality check: Graham was a coined a war pig incarnate who praised the US attack on Iran and welcomed Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon.



He advocated sending Ukraine as much money and weapons as possible, US taxpayers be damned, pushed for a bigger US military budget and had no qualms about throwing American youth into the meat grinder of US military interventions.



Then again, if by “people” Vance meant Zionists, American elites and the US military-industrial complex, he was pretty much spot on.

Clips Sourced @Geopolitics Prime



