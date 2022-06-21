Becoming Your Own Banker - The Infinite-Banking Concept (IBC) with John Montoya

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conventional banking makes money using your money. What if you could be your own bank, borrow your own money tax-free, get paid dividends, and set your family up for generational wealth? Join Christian Elliot and John Montoya as they discuss the Infinite Banking Concept. Learn about the power of dividend-paying, whole-life insurance and why most people have never heard of it. Come learn why all the big banks use this type of life insurance, how you can leverage it to take control of your finances, and what options you have regardless of age or health situation.