CHIEF PELLETIER: PRESS BANNED & ARRESTED EXPOSING MAUI COVER UP, DATA SCRUB

PRESS BANNED & ARRESTED EXPOSING MAUI COVER UP, CHIEF PELLETIER'S HENCHMEN WORK HARD TO SCRUB DATA !
What does he mean by "Data Scrub?"
"Data scrubbing" in computer systems corrects errors to ensure data validity. Data scrubbing at a crime scene means "cooking the books on the crime scene by altering, hiding or destroying evidence to get the politically correct narrative. Maui, as Las Vegas in October of 2017, is under Federal pressure to get the correct "narrative. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D769N2E9AJI8/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.