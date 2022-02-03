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Circadian Rhythm and Cancer - 60 Second Cancer Update with Dr. Kevin Conners | Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
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22 views • February 03, 2022
This is Dr. Kevin Conners with a 60 Second Cancer Update from Conners Clinic, an Alternative Cancer Treatment center in St Paul, MN. This time we're going to talk about Circadian Rhythm and Cancer.

Several new studies have come out recently, I talked about it on our blog, Disrupting Normal Circadian Rhythm Increases Cancer, so if you want more data go to that, but our circadian rhythm is really are hormonal rhythm on how hormones are secreted in our body. They're affected by a lot of things. And this study showed that the more interruptions or circadian rhythm disruptions that we have can lead to an increased incidence of cancer. And for those who have cancer, an increase of the cancer cell growth. That was really interesting piece of this last study. People that have cancer and have numerous circadian rhythm disrupters in their life increases the growth of cancer cells. You can see on this slide, pause it, you can see the different things that affect the circadian rhythm. But we want to get to some things that you could do about it. Trying to keep healthy sleep cycle is really A #1. Try to go to bed at the same time each night. Try to limit screen time before bed so you can get to sleep. Use natural sleep aids like melatonin if necessary. Melatonin could be a great cancer help. Learn ways to deal with stress and time management. Check also your drugs that you're taking for side effects because they can be major disrupters in circadian rhythm. Schedule regular rest and nap times, avoid estrogens and other hormones in our environment. They can be major disrupters too. All right. Great news. Talk to you next time.

#cancer #sleep #circadianrhythm #alternativecancer

Read "Disrupting Normal Circadian Rhythm Increases Cancer": https://www.connersclinic.com/disrupt...

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Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
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Keywords
sleeprifealternative cancer treatmentdr kevin connersconners clinicholistic cancernatural cancer cureconnors clinicdr kevin connorscircadian rhythmcircadian rhythm and cancersleep and cancer
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