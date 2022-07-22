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Robert Barnes says DeSantis will be Trump's running mate in 2024.
"My understanding is that it's already decided. It's going to be DeSantis.
DeSantis is not going to challenge or contest Trump. He's already made that agreement."
https://t.me/juliansrumchannel/1606
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