BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part 9 – Archeology, Archaeoastronomy, Megaliths, Nephilim Architecture, Priests of Baal
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
44 views • 20 hours ago

Part 9 - Archeology, Archaeoastronomy, Megaliths, Nephilim Architecture, Priests of Baal

Why did the ancients build Chichén-Itzá, Teotihuacán, Baalbeck, Gobekli Tepe, Gaza, Stonehenge, and other megalithic structures? Does American have similar structures? Why? What about the Nazca lines?

 

What about the strange skulls at Paracas Peru?

See how Artist Marcia K Moore brings them back to life with her amazing job of 3D modeling.

 

Is astronomy the same as Astrology?

 

 

Like, Share, Subscribe

Support the program by supporting my sponsors or donating at www.rinalynn.com

 

Tune in every Tuesday at 7:00 PM Central Time on KRRB Revelation Radio

at 1700 AM or listen globally at www.RevelationRadio.net.

 www.rinalynn.com

New Series: Prepare For The End - BUY IT NOW!

Join me, and help make this new endeavor a Success!

Sponsor Ads Available:

15, 30, 60 seconds

Contact me: [email protected]

Keywords
spiritual warfareangelspaganismdeath angelmegalithsrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomforbidden practicesancient paganism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy