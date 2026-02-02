BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | Dan Collins & Kyle Seraphin | Redemption Week, Economic Crisis | 02.02.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
159 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 1 day ago

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe kicks things off with the bombshell President Trump dropped on Dan Bongino this morning something massive is about to break on 2020 election fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, right after the FBI raid seized those long-hidden ballots get ready for the truth to explode. Joe dives into the ongoing injustice of Tina Peters still sitting in prison for exposing the fraud, dismantles Matt Cain’s misleading claims about 2020 vote totals, and highlights Lara Logan’s warning of an aggressive Democrat plan to retake Congress and impeach Trump. Plus, a resurfaced Victor Marx interview reveals more hypocrisy and lies from the governor hopeful Joe isn’t holding back.


Then, China expert and engineer Dan Collins joins the show to unpack the wild economic landscape: silver’s brutal 25%+ single-day plunge to $83–$85/oz, gold’s relative stability, and what it signals about U.S.-China tensions, commodity markets, and industrial demand. With 20 years inside China’s manufacturing world, Dan breaks down how vulnerable Beijing is to Trump’s tariffs, reshoring push, and supply-chain decoupling especially as volatility hammers raw materials. From his work with GM to founding Tyrell Chemical stateside, Dan delivers firsthand insight on the economic battle, under-the-radar risks, and why American manufacturing must fight back against CCP overcapacity and dumping.


FBI whistleblower and veteran Kyle Seraphin returns for Retribution Week, reacting to Kash Patel’s explosive congressional testimony on Epstein-linked child trafficking, reflecting on a brutal year of revelations, and sounding the alarm on bleeding institutions that need strong leadership to stop the damage. We also revisit Patrick Byrne’s Mel K Show appearance exposing Mike Pompeo’s briefing on 2020 election fraud. Truth is surging, fraud is crumbling, and accountability is coming. Don't miss this hard-hitting episode. Join us live justice is rolling!


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy