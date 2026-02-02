Joe Oltmann Untamed | Dan Collins & Kyle Seraphin | Redemption Week, Economic Crisis | 02.02.26

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe kicks things off with the bombshell President Trump dropped on Dan Bongino this morning something massive is about to break on 2020 election fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, right after the FBI raid seized those long-hidden ballots get ready for the truth to explode. Joe dives into the ongoing injustice of Tina Peters still sitting in prison for exposing the fraud, dismantles Matt Cain’s misleading claims about 2020 vote totals, and highlights Lara Logan’s warning of an aggressive Democrat plan to retake Congress and impeach Trump. Plus, a resurfaced Victor Marx interview reveals more hypocrisy and lies from the governor hopeful Joe isn’t holding back.





Then, China expert and engineer Dan Collins joins the show to unpack the wild economic landscape: silver’s brutal 25%+ single-day plunge to $83–$85/oz, gold’s relative stability, and what it signals about U.S.-China tensions, commodity markets, and industrial demand. With 20 years inside China’s manufacturing world, Dan breaks down how vulnerable Beijing is to Trump’s tariffs, reshoring push, and supply-chain decoupling especially as volatility hammers raw materials. From his work with GM to founding Tyrell Chemical stateside, Dan delivers firsthand insight on the economic battle, under-the-radar risks, and why American manufacturing must fight back against CCP overcapacity and dumping.





FBI whistleblower and veteran Kyle Seraphin returns for Retribution Week, reacting to Kash Patel’s explosive congressional testimony on Epstein-linked child trafficking, reflecting on a brutal year of revelations, and sounding the alarm on bleeding institutions that need strong leadership to stop the damage. We also revisit Patrick Byrne’s Mel K Show appearance exposing Mike Pompeo’s briefing on 2020 election fraud. Truth is surging, fraud is crumbling, and accountability is coming. Don't miss this hard-hitting episode. Join us live justice is rolling!





