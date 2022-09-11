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Gray Aliens are Harvesting Human Souls: Unknown Components of the Alien Abduction Phenomenon
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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224 views • September 11, 2022

Video sources: Paranormal Rising "GRAY ALIENS HARVESTING THE HUMAN SOUL"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xVtz1uzB2w

George Knapp interviewing Nick Redfern (?) "Alien Demons Are Harvesting Human Souls"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33vZijSyEf4

When People think of the Greys or Grays aliens they often think of alien abductions. But there are many abductees who say there are many components of the alien abduction phenomenon that most are unaware of in our modern world. What most of unaware of is that the Gray aliens are also concerned with the spirit of man.


Nigel Kerner: "Grey Aliens and the Harvesting of Souls: The Conspiracy to Genetically Tamper with Humanity" https://amzn.to/3L6us7R

Nigel Kerner: "Grey Aliens and Artificial Intelligence: The Battle between Natural and Synthetic Beings for the Human Soul " https://amzn.to/3Dxd0I3


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap."

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/

"... I have thoroughly investigated near death experiences, out-of-body experiences, astral projection experiences, past life regression hypnosis data, remote viewing data, gnosticism, ancient texts and more. I cannot say I know with absolute certainty what happens when we die, but what I do know is that all these different ways/methodologies of researching lead to the same conclusions and because of that, I believe that Earth is a prison planet and a massive farm used by various parasitic entities who are using us and have been using us as energetic food for what appears to be a very long time. I will share plenty of evidence from different sources and perspectives to make you understand how I connected all these dots and why I came to these conclusions. I promise you that the deeper you research this stuff the more you will begin to realize that this is extremely real, important, and it's possibly affecting every single one of us. All I'm asking you is to keep an open mind and to analyze the evidence yourself. ..."


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



Keywords
deathaliensufoafterlifearchonsgnosisnear death experiencesoul trapalien abductionreincarnation traphereaftergray aliensoul podssoul container
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