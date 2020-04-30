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Bubba Bob Viewer Shoutout on Andy Bailey's MS Video Diary
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2 views • April 30, 2020
This video is about Ditty Bubba Bob - viewer shoutout

Theres no need to fear,
Bubba Bob is his name,
And he's here
He announced it when he came

He plays a game or two,
Chats with everyone,
Including you,
And makes it fun.

He saved what he could save,
All of his space pants stalker points to pay,
Until I finally gave,
His own custom alert to play

He plays it when he comes in,
It's really great to see him there,
To see if this is the game that he will win,
Or even if he gets a bonus pair.

My Merch Store - buy funny MS or Andy Bailey related t-shirts
https://msvideodiary.com

My Amazin Amazon store with all the stuff I buy and use
https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/andybailey

http://facebook.com/MSvideoDiary

http://youtube.com/c/MSvideoDiary

#msvideodiary #vlog #multiplesclerosis

Funny MS Products for the daughter, son, friend, baby or dog in your life to show that you are or you care for someone with a chronic illness and not afraid to laugh about it. Best prices and worldwide delivery available at http://msvideodiary.com

Get a mug, hoodie, t-shirt or even baby-grow with funny designs available at http://msvideodiary.com

click here http://msvideodiary.com

** a percentage of proceeds go to MS charities **

got an idea for a product or video to do with MS? let me know in the comments!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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