Protecting your brain in challenging times

Lance Schuttler graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in Health Science and is the CEO and owner of Ascent Nutrition, a unique holistic nutrition company.

He is also a Contributing Health and Wellness Writer at The Epoch Times.

His work also includes the topics of regenerative agriculture, resource-based economies and quantum technologies.

