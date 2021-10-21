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Nous devons nous organiser | IDRISS ABERKANE
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62 views • October 21, 2021
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOrVa96gUb8&;t=2383s
IDRISS ABERKANE :
Bonjour à tous, aujourd'hui je vous propose une vidéo sur l'organisation. Nous parlerons des réseaux sociaux, des alternatives aux GAFAM et de l'intérêt primordial de s'organiser. Écrivez-moi à [email protected] si vous êtes informaticien compétent sous Godot ou Brave
#GAFAM #Communication #IdrissAberkane
Lien de ma prochaine conférence : https://bit.ly/ConferenceLHumaniteAuX...
Démo Chréage : http://chreage.befuse.com/content/WEB...
Lien de l'album "Octogone" : https://instabio.cc/octogone27
SOMMAIRE :
00:00:00 : Introduction
00:08:26 : L’importance de s’organiser
00:11:47 : Un réseau social sur la Blockchain
00:32:31 : Conclusion
👨🎓 MES FORMATIONS :
👨🏫 Mes nouvelles formations : http://bit.ly/Scanderia
⚡ Libérer son potentiel : https://bit.ly/LibererSonPotentiel-Me...
🎙 Parler en public : https://bit.ly/ParlerEnPublic-MentorShow
🏛 20 grandes Leçons de politique : https://bit.ly/20GrandesLeconsDePolit...
🧠 La neuroergonomie : https://bit.ly/LaNeuroergonomie-BeBooda
🌍 Géopolitique de la connaissance : https://bit.ly/Geopolitique-BeBooda
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DoctorIdriss...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/idrissaberkane
Site : https://idrissaberkane.org/index.php/fr/
Music : Prod by Wanabilini
IDRISS ABERKANE :
Bonjour à tous, aujourd'hui je vous propose une vidéo sur l'organisation. Nous parlerons des réseaux sociaux, des alternatives aux GAFAM et de l'intérêt primordial de s'organiser. Écrivez-moi à [email protected] si vous êtes informaticien compétent sous Godot ou Brave
#GAFAM #Communication #IdrissAberkane
Lien de ma prochaine conférence : https://bit.ly/ConferenceLHumaniteAuX...
Démo Chréage : http://chreage.befuse.com/content/WEB...
Lien de l'album "Octogone" : https://instabio.cc/octogone27
SOMMAIRE :
00:00:00 : Introduction
00:08:26 : L’importance de s’organiser
00:11:47 : Un réseau social sur la Blockchain
00:32:31 : Conclusion
👨🎓 MES FORMATIONS :
👨🏫 Mes nouvelles formations : http://bit.ly/Scanderia
⚡ Libérer son potentiel : https://bit.ly/LibererSonPotentiel-Me...
🎙 Parler en public : https://bit.ly/ParlerEnPublic-MentorShow
🏛 20 grandes Leçons de politique : https://bit.ly/20GrandesLeconsDePolit...
🧠 La neuroergonomie : https://bit.ly/LaNeuroergonomie-BeBooda
🌍 Géopolitique de la connaissance : https://bit.ly/Geopolitique-BeBooda
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DoctorIdriss...
Twitter : https://twitter.com/idrissaberkane
Site : https://idrissaberkane.org/index.php/fr/
Music : Prod by Wanabilini
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