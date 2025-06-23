© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exposing Big Pharma’s #1 WEAPON for Keeping You SICK w/ Dr. Edward Group
745 views • 1 day ago
In this explosive episode, Dr. Edward Group joins me to expose Big Pharma’s #1 weapon for keeping you sick. We dive deep into the hidden transhumanist agenda, the spiritual war on your body, and why nearly every major illness traces back to toxic buildup in a single organ. Dr. Group reveals how nanotech, chemicals, parasites, and even mainstream supplements are silently wrecking your health, and what you can do to take back control. If you're ready to detox, wake up, and reclaim God’s temple — your body — this is a must-watch.Show more
