HOW DEL LOST 30 POUNDS
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 9, 2023


If you’ve noticed Del’s recent weight loss, we’re spilling his secrets. Dr. Randy Johns and Dr. Rob Vasquez, co-founders of “The Happy Healthy Guys”, break down the diet plan customized for Del that focuses on metabolic health for long lasting weight loss.


#HappyHealthyGuys #Metabolic


POSTED: February 9, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28xsmy-how-del-lost-30-pounds.html

