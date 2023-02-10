Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 9, 2023
If you’ve noticed Del’s recent weight loss, we’re spilling his secrets. Dr. Randy Johns and Dr. Rob Vasquez, co-founders of “The Happy Healthy Guys”, break down the diet plan customized for Del that focuses on metabolic health for long lasting weight loss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28xsmy-how-del-lost-30-pounds.html
