HOW DEL LOST 30 POUNDS

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 9, 2023
If you’ve noticed Del’s recent weight loss, we’re spilling his secrets. Dr. Randy Johns and Dr. Rob Vasquez, co-founders of “The Happy Healthy Guys”, break down the diet plan customized for Del that focuses on metabolic health for long lasting weight loss.
#HappyHealthyGuys #Metabolic
POSTED: February 9, 2023
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