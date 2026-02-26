BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CRITICAL! 3-ton bomb falls on Konstantinovka reservoir worsening Ukrainian logistics
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10174 followers
Follow
185 views • 3 days ago

Strong footage shows several FAB-3000 glide bombs falling in #Konstantinovka #Kostyantynivka where Ukrainian troops are beginning to show signs of raising the white flag en masse, as Russian units from the Southern Group of Forces advance further into the urban area. Russian reports on February 24 indicated that the 3-ton aerial bombs, first struck a concentration of the 100th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the night. The Ukrainian group at the temporary deployment site, warming themselves in the freezing cold in Konstantinovka, was eventually eliminated en masse. Second, a FAB-3000 with guided munitions fell on the Khrushchev Reservoir in the Osikovo area during the day, detonating it and causing a flood in the surrounding area.

Approximately 3,000 Ukrainian troops were isolated in Konstantinovka by the explosion of the reservoir, located 2 km from the city in the #Donetsk People's Republic. Soon, Ukrainian army will have to learn from their comrades trapped in the pocket at the Kleban-Byk reservoir in August 2025. Russia has increased its activity in the battle for Konstantinovka, attempting to influence Ukrainian logistics to the city. Currently, if the river floods strongly after the dam was blown up by the Russian army, most of the Ukrainian garrison is cut off from the northern areas. Most of the troops are concentrated in administrative buildings in the central part of the city, completely cut off from supplies and unable to rotate. An alternative route connecting Alekseevo-Druzhkovka to Konstantinovka, which has less impact on Russian plans, has been cut off, while the main highway remains intact. This situation further complicates Ukrainian logistics to reach Konstantinovka, as this highway has become the only remaining logistics route accessible by ground vehicles and robotic systems, with most supplies being transported on foot after being dropped behind the front line.

Ukraine has barely used vehicles to enter the city; essentially, all of this has been under attack from Russian drones. An armored vehicle forcing its way back from a position on the road between Konstantinovka and Alekseevo-Druzhkovka is likely to be targeted by a drone and set on fire! In the past 24 hours, the distance from the active combat zone has increased by about 8 km, and fighting continues in the urban area near the railway station and the "Shanghai" district. Russian units have liberated over 26 km² of land, the largest daily increase in the operational section of the Donetsk front since the beginning of the year.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
konstantinovkafab-3000 glide bombskostyantynivka
