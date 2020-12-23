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Human Intellect Manipulated By Frequencies 2
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72 views • December 23, 2020
Hard to imagine a super computer able to persuade the minds of thousands of people at once to act in a way that is not human- This has and will continue and get worse- Visit my videos to learn for your self the things that took me years to understand- Subscribe and share- Many thanks! gwt
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